Raymond James Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 941,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.93%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

