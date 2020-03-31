Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.12.

RYN stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 628,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after buying an additional 65,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,388,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

