Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 7.5% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Raytheon by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.21. 3,766,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,371. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

