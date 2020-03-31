Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.74, approximately 15,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 699,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.25%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

