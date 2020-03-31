RealTract Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. RealTract has a total market cap of $761,240.84 and $2,902.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.02572499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

