Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cohu (COHU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

3/27/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/19/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/18/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/10/2020 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/6/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/1/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 26,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

