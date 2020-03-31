Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $16.09. Redfin shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,452,835 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,720. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.