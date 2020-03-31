Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.72. 1,243,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,337. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

