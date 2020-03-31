Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. 39,894,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,269,451. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

