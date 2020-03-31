Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.44.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.69. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

