Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 142,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

