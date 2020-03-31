Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,322 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,624,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

