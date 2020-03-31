Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,486,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,546,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.21. 3,766,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,371. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.