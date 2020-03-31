Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

HON traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $131.75. 5,034,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

