Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $16.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.26. 3,670,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,500. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

