Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.62 on Monday, hitting $230.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

