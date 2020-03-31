Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.08. 27,447,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,517,720. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

