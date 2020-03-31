Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $272,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,659,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,747,232. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.