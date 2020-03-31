Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $369,000 in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $4,204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 540,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

