Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in NMI by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in NMI by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in NMI by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $930.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NMI from to in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

