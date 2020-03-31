Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,324. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

