Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $137.74. 3,867,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

