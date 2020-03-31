Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

