Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 368,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Nomura boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.