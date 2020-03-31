Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. 2,962,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

