Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

GD traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,328. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.