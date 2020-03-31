Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,742,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,646,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,961. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.