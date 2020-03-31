Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 68,331,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,240,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

