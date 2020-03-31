Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

