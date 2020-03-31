Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

TPX stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

