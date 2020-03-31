Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

