Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.01. 3,905,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.86. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.