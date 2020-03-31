Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 36,144 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.46. 5,300,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,024. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.