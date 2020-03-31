Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,359. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

