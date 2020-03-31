Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.