Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,404,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,558,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

