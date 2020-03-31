Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.02. 6,949,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,328,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

