Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

