Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,104,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

