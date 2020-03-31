Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.84 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.96. 8,615,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,847. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.