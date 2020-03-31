Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.71. 5,724,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

