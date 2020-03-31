Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $7.36 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,175,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.03 and a 200 day moving average of $389.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

