Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $7.33 Million in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 247,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NVST stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,510. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.