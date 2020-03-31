Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.92. 41,214,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,899,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

