Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $53.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,308.23. 600,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,623.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,883.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

