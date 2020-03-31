Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 10,310 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.11. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

