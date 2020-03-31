Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 19,717 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,688,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 688,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,538. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

