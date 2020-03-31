Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.71. 5,712,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

