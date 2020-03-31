Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

BA stock traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.28. 50,969,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

