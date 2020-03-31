Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. 12,936,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

